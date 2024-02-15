Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd, Oil India Ltd, KIOCL Ltd and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 February 2024.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd surged 13.42% to Rs 231.6 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd spiked 13.34% to Rs 208.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd soared 13.32% to Rs 565.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd rose 13.05% to Rs 488.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86850 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd exploded 12.68% to Rs 1527.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 79487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28475 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

