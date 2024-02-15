PSP Projects edges higher after bagging govt contract worth Rs 631 crore

PSP Projects added 2.96% to Rs 736.40 after the company said that it has received a work order worth Rs 630.90 crore for construction of Gati Shakti Vishwavidhyalaya at Vadodara for Rail Vikas Nigam in 'government' category.

The aforementioned project has to be completed within a period of 30 months.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"With receipt of the above order, the total order inflow during the financial year 2023-24 till date amounts to Rs 2,626.61 crore, the company said in a statement.

PSP Projects is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects in the country.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 12.10% to Rs 31.08 crore despite a 40.90% jump in revenue to Rs 704.75 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News