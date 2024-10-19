Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 696.94 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 696.94 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 29.01% to Rs 24967.87 crore

Net loss of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reported to Rs 696.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1051.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.01% to Rs 24967.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19353.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24967.8719353.34 29 OPM %-1.9011.05 -PBDT-713.371893.90 PL PBT-1055.721597.93 PL NP-696.941051.69 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Judge unseals censored evidence in Trump's 2020 election interference case

Starlink vs Jio: Trai extends satellite spectrum pricing debate deadline

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: IND in need of another partnership

LIVE news: Jaipur-bound Air India flight with 189 passengers onboard receives bomb threat

Judge defers order in Google antitrust case requiring to open its app store

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story