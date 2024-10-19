Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 696.94 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.01% to Rs 24967.87 crore

Net loss of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reported to Rs 696.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1051.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.01% to Rs 24967.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19353.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24967.8719353.34-1.9011.05-713.371893.90-1055.721597.93-696.941051.69

