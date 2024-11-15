Manipal Finance Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.08 croreNet Loss of Manipal Finance Corporation reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.04 100 OPM %37.50-100.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.10 80 PBT-0.02-0.10 80 NP-0.02-0.10 80
