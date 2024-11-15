Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.07 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.07 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.31% to Rs 230.65 crore

Net loss of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 230.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 193.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales230.65193.32 19 OPM %3.735.43 -PBDT1.123.40 -67 PBT-1.790.59 PL NP-3.070.11 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

LIVE news: Poll officials seize cash, goods worth Rs 536 crore ahead of Maharashtra elections

Berkshire bites into Domino's Pizza, dips into Pool as stock retreat

Trump pledges to end Russia-Ukraine war, focus on Middle East peace

Bluesky attracts millions of users as they leave Musk's X after Trump win

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story