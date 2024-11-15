Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.07 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.31% to Rs 230.65 croreNet loss of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 230.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 193.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales230.65193.32 19 OPM %3.735.43 -PBDT1.123.40 -67 PBT-1.790.59 PL NP-3.070.11 PL
