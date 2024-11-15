Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.07 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.31% to Rs 230.65 crore

Net loss of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 230.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 193.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.230.65193.323.735.431.123.40-1.790.59-3.070.11

