Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit declines 21.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit declines 21.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:51 PM IST
Sales rise 20.77% to Rs 3697.16 crore

Net profit of Mankind Pharma declined 21.72% to Rs 511.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 653.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 3697.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3061.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3697.163061.43 21 OPM %24.9227.67 -PBDT845.84951.72 -11 PBT624.02851.23 -27 NP511.51653.47 -22

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

