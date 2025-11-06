Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit declines 21.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.77% to Rs 3697.16 crore

Net profit of Mankind Pharma declined 21.72% to Rs 511.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 653.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 3697.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3061.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3697.163061.4324.9227.67845.84951.72624.02851.23511.51653.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News