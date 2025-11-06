Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 38.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.08% to Rs 6037.90 crore

Net profit of Zydus Lifesciences rose 38.13% to Rs 1258.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 911.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 6037.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5113.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

