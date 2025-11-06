Triveni Engineering and Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.90 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 1706.15 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries reported to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 1706.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1490.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1706.151490.953.870.3165.221.8829.09-30.2625.90-19.20

