J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 0.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 0.44% to Rs 90.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 1342.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1292.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1342.511292.3714.4914.58166.54162.91124.18122.2290.5790.17

