Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit declines 17.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.67% to Rs 428.18 crore

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy declined 17.37% to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.67% to Rs 428.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 463.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.428.18463.7512.7912.0845.6645.5119.0222.5113.8916.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News