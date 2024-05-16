Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pricol consolidated net profit rises 39.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Pricol consolidated net profit rises 39.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.09% to Rs 566.21 crore

Net profit of Pricol rose 39.26% to Rs 41.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 566.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 509.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.77% to Rs 140.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 2208.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1902.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales566.21509.69 11 2208.171902.83 16 OPM %13.0912.05 -12.3712.01 - PBDT74.7158.44 28 267.97214.78 25 PBT54.6041.19 33 185.90136.87 36 NP41.5029.80 39 140.61124.69 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Pricol Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Pricol consolidated net profit rises 27.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Consumer goods stocks rise

Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Market trade higher; Auto shares accelerate

US Market surges to record highs after inflation data

Eicher Motors JV inks pact with iTrangle Infotech

Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 7666.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Omkar Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit declines 34.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story