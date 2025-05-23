Mankind Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2421, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 8.4% up 1.08%. in NIFTY and a 11.81% up 4.04% in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2421, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 24886.2. The Sensex is at 81814.38, up 1.07%.Mankind Pharma Ltd has lost around 6.86% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21521.75, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 52.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News