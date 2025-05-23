PM Modi to Chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on May 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair the 10th annual Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on May 24, according to media reports.

The key focus of the meeting will be to outline an outcome-oriented roadmap aimed at building a 'Viksit Rajya' for a 'Viksit Bharat', a developed state contributing to a developed India.

The Governing Council is the highest decision-making body of NITI Aayog and includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, as well as several Union ministers. As the chairman of NITI Aayog, Modi leads the council's discussions.

Typically held once a year, the last full council meeting took place on 27 July 2024, also under Modis chairmanship. The Governing Council was first convened on 8 February 2015, soon after the formation of NITI Aayog.

This upcoming session is expected to chart the strategic direction for the countrys states to align with national development goals.

