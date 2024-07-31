Mankind Pharma Q1 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 536 cr

The pharmaceutical company reported 10.19% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 536.49 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 486.87 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,893.42 crore in Q1 FY25, up 12.20% as against with Rs 2,578.62 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,893.42 crore in Q1 FY25, up 12.20% as against with Rs 2,578.62 crore in Q1 FY24. Profit before tax was at Rs 667.62 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 9.89% from Rs 624.47 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA grew 4% to Rs 686 crore in the June 2024 quarter from Rs 660 crore posted in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced to 23.7% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 25.6% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Domestic revenue stood at Rs 2,634 crore in Q1 FY25, up by 8.9% YoY as compared with Rs 2,419 crore posted in Q1 FY24. While, export revenue stood at Rs 259 crore, up by 61.9% YoY as compared with Rs 160 crore posted in the same quarter of the previous year.

Export growth driven by increase in its base business, and new launches. During the quarter, the company has launched 2 new products in US taking the total launched products to 41.

Cash flow from operations stood at Rs 546 crore in Q1 FY25.

On standalone basis, the companys net profit jumped 25.46% to Rs 513.49 crore in Q1 FY25 as against with Rs 409.28 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,403.26 crore in the June quarter 2024, up 14.86% year on year.

Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman & managing director, Mankind Pharma, said, "We Witnessed a steady revenue growth of 12.2% YoY with continued outperformance of 1.2x to IPM driven by a strong recovery in volume with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 25.2%. We are now the 2nd largest pharma company by volume with an increase in market share of 20 bps YoY to 6.1%.

Consistently expanding from mass market to specialty chronic leading to outperformance of 1.3x to IPM Chronic (with chronic share - 37%). BSV's2 super specialty business with high entry barrier portfolio and complex R&D tech platform to add another layer of growth. In this quarter we In-licensed Inclisiran (Cardiac - lipid lowering) from Novartis, and Vonoprazan (Gastro) from Takeda."

Mankind pharma is one of the largest pharmaceutical company in India, which focuses on the domestic market with its Pan India presence.Mankind pharma operates at the intersection of the Indian pharmaceutical formulations and consumer healthcare sectors with the aim of providing quality products at affordable prices. The company has 25 manufacturing facilities in India manufacturing a wide range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, syrups, vials, ampoules, blow fill seal, soft and hard gels, eye drops, creams, contraceptives and other over-the-counter products.

Shares of Mankind Pharma fell 1.02% to Rs 2,035 on the BSE.

