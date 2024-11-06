Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 0.41%, up for five straight sessions

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2911.35, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.75% in last one year as compared to a 25.84% gain in NIFTY and a 49.03% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2911.35, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 24422.05. The Sensex is at 80185.47, up 0.89%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has dropped around 4.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23839.6, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2918.4, up 0.42% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 33.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

