Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit declines 24.07% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 2.85% to Rs 475.10 crore

Net profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers declined 24.07% to Rs 18.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.85% to Rs 475.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 489.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.475.10489.037.179.4227.3936.3425.0034.2418.9624.97

