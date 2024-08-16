Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 13.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 539.06 croreNet profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 13.10% to Rs 21.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 539.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 508.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales539.06508.90 6 OPM %6.877.34 -PBDT31.0427.86 11 PBT29.0025.85 12 NP21.7619.24 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News