Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 13.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 539.06 crore

Net profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 13.10% to Rs 21.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 539.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 508.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

