Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit declines 7.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 1.43 croreNet profit of Hindustan Housing Company declined 7.41% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.431.30 10 OPM %32.1728.46 -PBDT1.111.15 -3 PBT1.071.10 -3 NP0.750.81 -7
