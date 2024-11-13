Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit declines 7.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Housing Company declined 7.41% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.431.3032.1728.461.111.151.071.100.750.81

