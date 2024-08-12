Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 112.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 155.39 crore

Net profit of Manomay Tex India rose 112.03% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 155.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 140.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.155.39140.4012.635.6614.464.696.832.125.112.41

