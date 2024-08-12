Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 112.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 155.39 crore

Net profit of Manomay Tex India rose 112.03% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 155.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 140.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales155.39140.40 11 OPM %12.635.66 -PBDT14.464.69 208 PBT6.832.12 222 NP5.112.41 112

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

