Raideep Industries consolidated net profit declines 96.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 81.96% to Rs 18.96 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries declined 96.70% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.96% to Rs 18.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.92% to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.09% to Rs 25.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

18.9610.4225.5527.50-0.630-1.37-1.160.060.171.160.330.050.151.130.310.123.641.864.42

