Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raideep Industries consolidated net profit declines 96.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Raideep Industries consolidated net profit declines 96.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 81.96% to Rs 18.96 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries declined 96.70% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.96% to Rs 18.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.92% to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.09% to Rs 25.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.9610.42 82 25.5527.50 -7 OPM %-0.630 --1.37-1.16 - PBDT0.060.17 -65 1.160.33 252 PBT0.050.15 -67 1.130.31 265 NP0.123.64 -97 1.864.42 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Raideep Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 77.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Century Textiles &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 97.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sat Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit declines 4.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Investment &amp; Precision Castings consolidated net profit declines 75.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Nouveau Global Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) standalone net profit rises 0.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story