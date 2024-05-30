Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit declines 4.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit declines 4.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 560.01 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma declined 4.44% to Rs 78.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 560.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 485.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.80% to Rs 313.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 266.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 2177.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1852.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales560.01485.98 15 2177.411852.14 18 OPM %19.5822.54 -21.0618.32 - PBDT121.33118.12 3 497.80389.51 28 PBT100.28104.17 -4 423.53337.65 25 NP78.2981.93 -4 313.70266.31 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 31.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Marksans Pharma's Goa unit concludes USFDA inspection with observations

Marksans Pharma declines after US FDA issues Form 483 with 5 observations to Goan plant

Marksans Pharma jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 34% YoY to Rs 83 cr

Healthcare shares fall

Investment &amp; Precision Castings consolidated net profit declines 75.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Nouveau Global Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) standalone net profit rises 0.53% in the March 2024 quarter

DJS Stock &amp; Shares standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story