Quicktouch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 139.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales decline 20.33% to Rs 34.05 crore

Net profit of Quicktouch Technologies rose 139.58% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.33% to Rs 34.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.32% to Rs 6.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.04% to Rs 122.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales34.0542.74 -20 122.1687.86 39 OPM %4.522.99 -8.8912.91 - PBDT2.211.26 75 11.6311.27 3 PBT1.300.58 124 8.588.54 0 NP1.150.48 140 6.736.39 5

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

