Mansukh Securities & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.55% to Rs 22.51 croreNet loss of Mansukh Securities & Finance reported to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 52.55% to Rs 22.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 47.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales22.5147.44 -53 OPM %-4.3123.88 -PBDT-2.3512.87 PL PBT-4.8211.08 PL NP-3.428.43 PL
