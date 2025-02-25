Mansukh Securities & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.55% to Rs 22.51 crore

Net loss of Mansukh Securities & Finance reported to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 52.55% to Rs 22.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 47.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.22.5147.44-4.3123.88-2.3512.87-4.8211.08-3.428.43

