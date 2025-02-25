Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit rises 106.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.71% to Rs 203.24 crore

Net profit of Muthoottu Mini Financiers rose 106.07% to Rs 27.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 203.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 168.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.203.24168.3765.0166.1932.9827.2229.9724.4027.1813.19

