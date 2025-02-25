Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit rises 106.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.71% to Rs 203.24 croreNet profit of Muthoottu Mini Financiers rose 106.07% to Rs 27.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 203.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 168.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales203.24168.37 21 OPM %65.0166.19 -PBDT32.9827.22 21 PBT29.9724.40 23 NP27.1813.19 106
