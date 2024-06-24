MapmyIndia's Rakesh Verma launches new data analytics company - ClarityX

MapmyIndia founders, Rakesh Verma & Rashmi Verma, today announced the launch of ClarityX (www.clarityx.ai), a company that is dedicatedly focused on providing enterprise clients with cutting edge and bespoke, customer-centric AI Driven Data Analytics & Consulting.

ClarityX capabilities will help expand MapmyIndia's enterprise offerings and addressable market. ClarityX empowers enterprises with AI driven insights from multi-dimensional static and real time data, enabling immediate strategic decision making and driving digital transformation. ClarityX is supported by the strong and rich legacy of MapmyIndia, India's pioneering and leading deep-tech digital mapping, geospatial software and location-based IoT products, platforms, solutions and APIs company.

Backed by the pioneering data and geospatial expertise of MapmyIndia, ClarityX aimsto go beyond location data analytics. By seamlessly integrating multi-dimensional static and real-time data and extracting sophisticated insights ClarityX empowers businesses to identify new markets, optimize network/resources and reduce risks/frauds. The close cross-leveraging between ClarityX's proprietary indices, machine learning models and insights and MapmyIndia's extensive map data and geospatial platforms has resulted in robust, comprehensive solutions that are both holistic and granular, ensuring that every aspect of a client's business is optimized.

ClarityX's 'Made in India for the World' solutions include Proprietary Indices such as District Potential Index & Rural Potential Index, Machine Learning Models such as Sales Projection Model and Risk Assessment Model (utilizing predictive modeling), Insights such as Origin-Destination Analysis, Category Trend Analysis, and Catchment Analysis, and a Trends Dashboard to demonstrate where India is moving.

The world today is driven by data. In fact, in its initial decade in the early 90s, MapmyIndia was a data analytics company. I had the conviction that someday 80% of all data would have a location component, and this resulted in MapmyIndia developing into a pioneering digital map data and location technologies company. Yet, I always felt that to unleash the full power of data analytics for a wide range of customers, a broad spectrum of data is needed - data which could be geospatial, financial, technical, or any other - along with a dedicated, consultative approach. This has been the reason to start ClarityX, a separate company wholly focused on data analytics. ClarityX leverages AI and HI (Human Intelligence) in a bespoke and consultative manner to offer tailor-made actionable insights to enterprise customers across all industries, including BFSI, Retail, FMCG, Energy, Ecommerce, and many more. I am convinced that ClarityX has tremendous potential to transform and impact the world positively and become an extremely big player in the space. For MapmyIndia, which has served over 2000 enterprise customers across many industry verticals since inception, this partnership will help it up-sell, cross-sell and deliver more value-added analytics and consulting solutions to its customers, opening up more growth opportunities for the company. I am excited to holistically solve the problems of customers and enable their success through the combined analytical and technological offerings of ClarityX and MapmyIndia, says Rakesh Verma, Founder, ClarityX, and Co-founder & CMD, MapmyIndia

