Maral Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 5.75% to Rs 274.70 crore

Net loss of Maral Overseas reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 274.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 259.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 1047.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 960.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales274.70259.77 6 1047.03960.06 9 OPM %3.794.99 -2.163.84 - PBDT8.3416.32 -49 8.5425.80 -67 PBT-0.437.69 PL -25.63-8.47 -203 NP-0.235.88 PL -24.20-9.77 -148

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

