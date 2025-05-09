Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 36.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 36.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.61% to Rs 6181.53 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 36.34% to Rs 187.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.61% to Rs 6181.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4525.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.66% to Rs 714.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 597.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.27% to Rs 25045.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18515.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6181.534525.01 37 25045.0718515.55 35 OPM %6.466.55 -6.066.91 - PBDT343.93257.23 34 1302.321063.13 22 PBT250.61183.67 36 959.60788.83 22 NP187.61137.60 36 714.80597.35 20

