Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 36.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.61% to Rs 6181.53 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 36.34% to Rs 187.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.61% to Rs 6181.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4525.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.66% to Rs 714.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 597.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.27% to Rs 25045.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18515.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

