Kamdhenu Ventures consolidated net profit declines 55.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.81% to Rs 82.76 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu Ventures declined 55.00% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.81% to Rs 82.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.91% to Rs 6.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.78% to Rs 266.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 291.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

82.7685.15266.10291.715.828.556.327.674.196.9914.4420.552.765.819.2115.931.894.206.6613.85

