Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 28.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 28.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.43% to Rs 250.56 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 28.80% to Rs 41.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.43% to Rs 250.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 220.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.90% to Rs 149.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 880.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 802.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales250.56220.89 13 880.14802.98 10 OPM %21.1618.70 -21.7119.78 - PBDT64.1447.31 36 229.99188.08 22 PBT56.9539.93 43 201.28158.82 27 NP41.5032.22 29 149.29122.47 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Syschem (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Yogi standalone net profit rises 1242.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Shares poised to take flight on tailwinds from global optimism

Stock Alert: Titan Company, Larsen &Toubro, Zee Entertainment, Kalyan Jewellers India

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story