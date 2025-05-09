Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 28.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.43% to Rs 250.56 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 28.80% to Rs 41.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.43% to Rs 250.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 220.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.90% to Rs 149.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 880.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 802.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

250.56220.89880.14802.9821.1618.7021.7119.7864.1447.31229.99188.0856.9539.93201.28158.8241.5032.22149.29122.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News