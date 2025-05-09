Sera Investments & Finance India consolidated net profit declines 41.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.12% to Rs 2.26 crore

Net profit of Sera Investments & Finance India declined 41.91% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 57.12% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.84% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.30% to Rs 11.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.265.2711.5922.8687.1794.3144.6189.851.474.743.2819.591.224.582.6019.332.013.462.5317.87

