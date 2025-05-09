REC consolidated net profit rises 5.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 15333.54 crore

Net profit of REC rose 5.66% to Rs 4309.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4079.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 15333.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12677.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.29% to Rs 15884.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14145.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.65% to Rs 56366.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47504.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

15333.5412677.1856366.5547504.7592.93103.3596.17100.765496.385235.5020142.1717983.935489.895229.4820117.4717959.944309.984079.0915884.2314145.46

