Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maral Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maral Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.30% to Rs 259.77 crore

Net profit of Maral Overseas reported to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.30% to Rs 259.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 271.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.41% to Rs 960.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1025.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales259.77271.45 -4 960.061025.85 -6 OPM %4.994.42 -3.841.90 - PBDT16.327.91 106 25.8011.61 122 PBT7.69-0.21 LP -8.47-18.36 54 NP5.88-0.87 LP -9.77-15.93 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Maral Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 23.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Alfavision Overseas (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vinny Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rajnish Wellness reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nifty May futures trade at premium

UK Pound Edges Lower After BoE Leaves Rates Unchanged

Singapore Exchange Market ends marginally up

TVS Motor records PAT of Rs 485 crore in Q4; Op. EBITDA margin at 11.3%

Hong Kong: Market rises on China trade growth, property support

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story