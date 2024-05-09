Singapore Exchange Market ends marginally up

The Singapore share market finished session marginally into the green on Thursday, 09 May 2024, on tracking cues from a middling overnight close on Wall Street, and as investors awaiting for more comments from Federal Reserve officials and key U.S. inflation data in the coming days.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index edged up 1.42 points, or 0.04% to 3,265.95 after trading between 3,241.13 and 3,267.97. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners with 300 to 264, with 942.20 million securities worth S$1.08 billion changed hands.

The biggest gainer on the STI was United Overseas Bank, up 1.57% to S$30.35. Wilmar International was the worst performer on the STI for the day, down 1.25% to S$3.17.

Banking stocks ended the day mostly higher. United Overseas Bank was up 1.57% to S$30.35 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 1.16% at S$13.91, while DBS Group Holdings fell 1.2% to S$35.28.

In corporate news, Zixin Group shares were up nearly 11% after the company forecasted a net profit for the year ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net loss in the year-ago period.

Shares of AEM Holdings tumbled 13% after it posted a net profit of S$2.3 million in the first quarter, an 85% drop from S$15.6 million a year earlier.

