Marble City India standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.78% to Rs 10.79 crore

Net profit of Marble City India rose 180.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 40.78% to Rs 10.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.7918.2210.0114.650.380.290.140.060.140.05

