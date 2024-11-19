Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 272.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.33% to Rs 3.94 crore

Net profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) rose 272.22% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.33% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.942.8925.6330.451.010.931.010.130.670.18

