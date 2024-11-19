Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 272.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 36.33% to Rs 3.94 crore

Net profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) rose 272.22% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.33% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.942.89 36 OPM %25.6330.45 -PBDT1.010.93 9 PBT1.010.13 677 NP0.670.18 272

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

