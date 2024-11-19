Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 88.89% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Classic Leasing & Finance rose 750.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 88.89% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.170.0970.59-22.220.170.020.170.020.170.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News