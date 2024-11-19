Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 88.89% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Classic Leasing & Finance rose 750.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 88.89% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.170.09 89 OPM %70.59-22.22 -PBDT0.170.02 750 PBT0.170.02 750 NP0.170.02 750

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US Commerce Dept raises import tariff for Nippon Steel after review

LIVE news updates: Elon Musk's SpaceX launches India's GSAT-20 into space

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive start for India markets; Asia markets gain

Lock-in your premium until age 55: New feature in health plans explained

Will work with Trump on border security but on some conditions: Arizona Guv

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story