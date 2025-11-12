Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 5.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 52.87 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Finance rose 5.32% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 52.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.52.8754.2972.8469.557.017.195.465.703.763.57

