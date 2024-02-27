Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marico brand 'Plix' expands its partnership with Delhivery

Marico brand 'Plix' expands its partnership with Delhivery

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Delhivery announced that Plix, Marico's majority-owned nutrition brand in the D2C segment, has augmented its partnership with Delhivery in order to ship its products globally.

Plix has an existing collaboration with Delhivery for domestic express parcel shipping in India and has now extended an exclusive partnership for cross-border shipping as well. It will leverage Delhivery's air freight expertise for shipments, ensuring swift and secure transportation of goods from its India warehouse in Mumbai to its New York warehouse.

Delhivery, a registered partner for Amazon's global outbound parcel business, has emerged as a leading name in cross-border express and freight shipping for key Indian brands over the last three years

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Subham Expands Operational Footprint with New Warehouse in Pondicherry - Subham Freight Carriers Pvt. Ltd.

SBI, Tata Motors, Indigo, UPL, Bank of India in focus

Hong Kong Market falls on weak China factory data

Barometers turn rangebound, Nifty hovers below 21,900

Canara Bank, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries in spotlight

Textile industry needs to focus on international markets that will push them to be more competitive

Oil India announces its first-ever global partner roadshow in Abh Dhabi

Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down from the board of Paytm Payments Bank

Barometers trade with small gains, Nifty above 22,100 level

Happiest Minds Technologies announces new vertical organization structure

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story