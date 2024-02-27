Marico brand 'Plix' expands its partnership with Delhivery

Delhivery announced that Plix, Marico's majority-owned nutrition brand in the D2C segment, has augmented its partnership with Delhivery in order to ship its products globally.

Plix has an existing collaboration with Delhivery for domestic express parcel shipping in India and has now extended an exclusive partnership for cross-border shipping as well. It will leverage Delhivery's air freight expertise for shipments, ensuring swift and secure transportation of goods from its India warehouse in Mumbai to its New York warehouse.

Delhivery, a registered partner for Amazon's global outbound parcel business, has emerged as a leading name in cross-border express and freight shipping for key Indian brands over the last three years

