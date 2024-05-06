Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marico consolidated net profit rises 5.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Marico consolidated net profit rises 5.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.70% to Rs 2278.00 crore

Net profit of Marico rose 5.30% to Rs 318.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.70% to Rs 2278.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2240.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.75% to Rs 1481.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1302.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 9653.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9764.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2278.002240.00 2 9653.009764.00 -1 OPM %19.4017.54 -20.9918.54 - PBDT440.00444.00 -1 2095.001898.00 10 PBT399.00401.00 0 1937.001743.00 11 NP318.00302.00 5 1481.001302.00 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Marico Ltd spurts 2.41%

Marico Ltd spurts 0.43%, up for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Marico edges higher after consolidated revenue grows in low single digits in Q4

Marico brand 'Plix' expands its partnership with Delhivery

Investments through P-note surge to near 6-yr high at Rs 1.5 trillion

Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 120.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Marico standalone net profit rises 12.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of GHCL approves revenue budget and capital budget for FY25

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story