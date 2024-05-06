Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.77% to Rs 16.92 crore

Net profit of Rapicut Carbides reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 16.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.03% to Rs 60.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

