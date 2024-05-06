Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 120.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 120.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 39.66 crore

Net profit of Smruthi Organics rose 120.29% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 39.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.08% to Rs 3.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.50% to Rs 127.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.6636.78 8 127.64141.04 -10 OPM %10.316.12 -9.366.93 - PBDT3.782.05 84 10.629.06 17 PBT2.190.81 170 4.974.49 11 NP1.520.69 120 3.594.13 -13

First Published: May 06 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

