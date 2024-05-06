Marico standalone net profit rises 12.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.82% to Rs 1637.00 crore

Net profit of Marico rose 12.25% to Rs 229.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 204.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.82% to Rs 1637.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1702.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.57% to Rs 1078.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1179.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.37% to Rs 7002.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7478.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

