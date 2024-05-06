Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marico standalone net profit rises 12.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Marico standalone net profit rises 12.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.82% to Rs 1637.00 crore

Net profit of Marico rose 12.25% to Rs 229.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 204.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.82% to Rs 1637.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1702.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.57% to Rs 1078.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1179.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.37% to Rs 7002.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7478.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1637.001702.00 -4 7002.007478.00 -6 OPM %18.1416.39 -20.0817.50 - PBDT318.00300.00 6 1509.001601.00 -6 PBT291.00269.00 8 1402.001492.00 -6 NP229.00204.00 12 1078.001179.00 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Marico Ltd spurts 2.41%

Marico Ltd spurts 0.43%, up for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Marico brand 'Plix' expands its partnership with Delhivery

Marico edges higher after consolidated revenue grows in low single digits in Q4

Investments through P-note surge to near 6-yr high at Rs 1.5 trillion

Board of GHCL approves revenue budget and capital budget for FY25

EaseMyTrip.com opens new franchise store in Amritsar

Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit declines 6.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 51.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story