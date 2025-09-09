Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marico launches Parachute Advansed Olive Enriched Coconut Hair Oil

Marico launches Parachute Advansed Olive Enriched Coconut Hair Oil

Sep 09 2025
Marico has launched Parachute Advanseds latest variant in its premium hair nourishment range - Parachute Advansed Olive Enriched Coconut Hair Oil. This launch positions Olive as a vital ingredient for hair nourishment and strength, while reinforcing the brands portfolio of natural haircare solutions.

Dr. Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer, Marico said, Olive oil has long been treasured for its benefits, and were excited to bring the goodness of this natural ingredient to haircare. It has been cherished for centuries for its nourishing properties, while coconut-based hair oil is a trusted favourite in Indian homes. Together, they make a powerful duo that strengthens hair from within. This new superblend is our way of giving women a simple, natural and effective solution for stronger hair that is full of life.

With this launch of Parachute Advansed Olive Enriched Coconut Hair Oil, the brand has expanded its existing superblend portfolio which consists of:

h - Parachute Advansed Rosemary Enriched Coconut Hair Oil for long and thick hair
h - Parachute Advansed Bhringraj Enriched Coconut Hair Oil for hairfall control
h - Parachute Advansed Almond Enriched Coconut Hair Oil for soft and silky hair
h - Parachute Advansed Castor & Shea Enriched Coconut Hair Oil for healthy hair growth

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sep 09 2025

