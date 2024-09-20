Marico Ltd soars 1.41%

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 706.85, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.01% in last one year as compared to a 30.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.32% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index. Marico Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 706.85, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.53% on the day, quoting at 25803.45. The Sensex is at 84485.2, up 1.56%. Marico Ltd has risen around 4.06% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 64975.8, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 706.35, up 1.11% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 83.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

