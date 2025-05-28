Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 5.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 250.74 crore

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 5.60% to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 250.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 237.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.38% to Rs 38.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.30% to Rs 767.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 622.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

