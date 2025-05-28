Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 73.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 85.57% to Rs 815.79 crore

Net profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company rose 73.65% to Rs 134.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.57% to Rs 815.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 439.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.55% to Rs 422.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 268.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.00% to Rs 2268.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1502.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

815.79439.622268.661502.3815.5312.3714.9513.94176.1881.39488.68329.09174.3679.40480.63321.25134.6577.54422.95268.46

