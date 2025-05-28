Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 53.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 1509.61 crore

Net profit of Medplus Health Services rose 53.71% to Rs 51.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 1509.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1490.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 129.60% to Rs 150.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 6136.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5624.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1509.611490.506136.055624.869.037.107.946.29125.3391.20433.13297.6661.1231.99183.2973.4451.3433.40150.3265.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News