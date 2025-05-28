Prime Focus reports consolidated net loss of Rs 230.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.05% to Rs 967.25 crore

Net Loss of Prime Focus reported to Rs 230.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 60.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 967.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 863.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 377.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 404.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.98% to Rs 3537.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3930.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

967.25863.243537.913930.0524.004.8222.226.43248.63-2.70474.74-88.36122.83-115.80-30.56-586.71-230.97-60.35-377.11-404.54

