Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 18.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.34% to Rs 1468.74 crore

Net profit of Time Technoplast rose 18.59% to Rs 109.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 1468.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1394.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.96% to Rs 387.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.30% to Rs 5457.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4992.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1468.741394.325457.044992.5014.5513.3514.3813.84193.71172.58698.69603.55149.68132.97529.02430.97109.5292.35387.94310.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News