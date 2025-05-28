Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.20% to Rs 25.17 crore

Net Loss of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reported to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.20% to Rs 25.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.94% to Rs 92.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales25.1721.66 16 92.0070.80 30 OPM %-21.333.88 --4.36-1.31 - PBDT-4.172.08 PL -1.702.92 PL PBT-6.190.18 PL -9.65-3.43 -181 NP-6.96-0.75 -828 -19.74-4.06 -386

